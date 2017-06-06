Portion of Edisto Drive in Florence remains closed Wednesday night due to sinkhole

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A portion of a Florence road will remain closed Wednesday night due to a collapsed intersection.

According to a tweet from the city of Florence, Edisto Drive between Claremont and Hillside will be closed due to the collapsed intersection at Wisteria Drive.

Edisto Dr. between Claremont & Hillside will remain closed overnight. Crews will resume work to complete necessary repairs tomorrow morning. — City of Florence (@scflorencecity) June 8, 2017

Crews are working to fix a SCE&G gas line that broke, according to Michael Hemingway, the director of utilities with the city. In addition, an 18-inch storm line collapsed and a 12-inch water main line was dislodged.

No neighbors are negatively impacted, except for traffic having to re-route. Crews will resume the repair work Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.