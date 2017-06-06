Vehicle fire temporarily blocks portion of U.S. 501 South in Carolina Forest

Shasta Partee created My Delivery Doctor, which is a technology delivery service for people to quickly receive food, dry cleaning, prescriptions and much more.More >>
Georgetown County law enforcement is cautioning residents to be on guard against credit card skimmers.More >>
Organizers of this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival said the set-up is well underway, which also includes a heavier security plan that stems from worldwide concerns.More >>
A vehicle fire has blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
A portion of a Florence road will remain closed overnight due to a collapsed intersection.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
