Vehicle fire temporarily blocks portion of U.S. 501 South in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle fire temporarily blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported on U.S. 501 South at Carolina Forest Boulevard and West Perry Road, according to the SCDOT.

By 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the incident had been cleared and normal traffic resumed. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

