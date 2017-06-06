TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks portion of U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle fire has blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported on U.S. 501 South at Carolina Forest Boulevard and West Perry Road, according to the SCDOT.

All lanes remained blocked as of 4:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.