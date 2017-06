The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Widespread rain chances return on Wednesday but we're talking big improvements by the weekend!

A stalled out frontal boundary is keeping the clouds and rain in the forecast. We'll likely see a brief break early on Wednesday before rain chances ramp up again into the afternoon. Best chances of heavy rain will be near the Grand Strand with much lower chances west of I-95. Will see an area-wide clearing trend by Thursday morning.

The weather is looking great to end the week! We get a big drop in the mugginess and temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb into the 80s through Friday.

The heat and humidity slowly creeps back in through the weekend. You'll certainly notice the difference by Sunday afternoon as we push the afternoon highs back into the 80s and 90s.