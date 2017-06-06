Darlington County man charged with kidnapping 5-year-old son from Pennsylvania

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County man was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after allegedly kidnapping his 5-year-old son from the child’s legal custodian in Harrisburg, Penn.

According to a press release, Willard Thomas, 49, was wanted by the Harrisburg Police Department for kidnapping, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and interference with the custody of children.

A Be On The Lookout was issued for the suspect after it was alleged he kidnapped the child from the front yard of his legal custodian on June 3 in Pennsylvania, the release stated.

U.S. Marshals in South Carolina began working Tuesday morning to locate Thomas following a request from the U.S. Marshals Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Law enforcement was surveilling the suspect’s residence in the 1600 block of Angelica Circle in Darlington when they learned he was driven by a relative to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in, according to the release.

The child was found safely inside the home and recovered without incident. He was turned over to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Thomas was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

