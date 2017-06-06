Lake City Police seize $145,000 in cash after traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City Police community action team found a box containing over $145,000 in cash after conducting a traffic stop and smelling an odor of marijuana on Monday night.

The team stopped a vehicle on West Main Street and Brown Street for a traffic violation at about midnight, according to a news release from the Lake City Police Department. The officer smelled marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and asked the driver to exit so he could search it.

Officers found the box, which contained the cash, along with a heat sealer machine with marijuana residue inside the machine, the release states.

After further investigation, the driver was identified as a known drug dealer from the Hemingway area, the release states. The cash, sealer machine, and marijuana residue were seized and turned into evidence. A K-9 was also deployed on the box with the cash, and alerted to the presence of narcotic odor.

The case was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

