UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal forklift accident at Darlington Shredding

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An employee of Darlington Shredding died in a forklift accident early Tuesday morning.

An investigator was called to the business off Highway 52 in Darlington at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo said there was no criminal activity; the DCSO is assisting with the investigation.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the victim is 51-year-old Tommy Perkins, of Darlington.

The business is located on Steel Mill Road on the same campus as NUCOR, but is not affiliated with that company. Darlington Shredding is a scrap metal plant that sells to NUCOR, Lt. Kilgo said.

