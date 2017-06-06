Employee dies in forklift accident at Darlington Shredding

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An employee of Darlington Shredding has died in a forklift accident.

An investigator was called to the business off Highway 52 in Darlington at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kilgo said there was no criminal activity; the DCSO is assisting with the investigation.

The Darlington County Coroner will release the victim’s name at a later time.

The business is located on Steel Mill Road on the same campus as NUCOR, but is not affiliated with that company. Darlington Shredding is a scrap metal plant that sells to NUCOR, Lt. Kilgo said.

