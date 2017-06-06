Patrick Lloyd is a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist at WMBF News. He started in May 2017.

Patrick comes to us from Jacksonville, Florida where he went to school at the University of North Florida. He graduated in April 2017. During his last two years at UNF, he worked at First Coast News, WTLV/WJXX, the NBC and ABC affiliate in Jacksonville as an editor and photographer.

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Patrick has wanted to be a reporter for a long time. His dad has been a radio host since the late 1970s, so broadcasting was always in Patrick’s blood. In high school, Patrick’s interest in TV really started to grow as he worked for the weekly school newscast as a reporter. He also did public address announcing for the school’s soccer team.

When Patrick got to college, he quickly got involved with Spinnaker Television, the on-campus TV station at UNF. He worked as the news director there for about a year and a half before he got his job at First Coast News.

Patrick is thrilled to be living in Myrtle Beach. When he’s not working, he loves going for runs near the beach, watching college football (especially his favorite team, the Ohio State Buckeyes) or trying out some of the best breakfast restaurants in town.

Patrick would love to connect with you! If you have a story idea or just want to say hey, send him an email at plloyd@wmbfnews.com. You can also connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.