Deputies find marijuana, pills, loaded gun after Hartsville traffic stop; 2 teens arrested

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police found 104 grams of marijuana, 85 hydrocodone pills and a loaded pistol after a traffic stop in Hartsville early Sunday morning. Two 19-year-old men were arrested.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on routine patrol on East Carolina Avenue stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, deputies recovered nearly a quarter-pound of marijuana, 85 hydrocodone pills, and a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

McKenzie Michael Stevens and De’Antre Lamont Cooks, both 19-year-old men from Hartsville, are charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule two, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, the release states.

Both men are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

