UPDATE: Negotiators on scene of armed man barricaded in Longs home

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Longs, and Horry County Police negotiators have been on scene since about midnight, according to officials.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of photos from the scene.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Horry County Police officers responded to a call for a suicide attempt on Palmetto Green Drive in Longs, according to HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson. When they arrived, they found one man had barricaded himself inside his home.

The man does have a weapon, Dotson said, but no shots have been fired, and there are no reported injuries or hostages. The man has been cooperating and speaking to the negotiation team.

At this point, officers from Horry County Police are on scene, along with negotiators from Myrtle Beach Police, and the FBI Dotson said. They are trying to get him to surrender and home out of the home.

Dotson confirmed that there are warrants on fire for the man, possibly drug-related, but they are not related to this situation.

Police have set up a canopy to protect officers from the sun. "We’re here for the long haul," Dotson said.

Dotson added that police have the situation under control, and residents are safe. "Obviously, we don’t want anyone to go beyond the yellow tape," she said. For the residents in the community, we’re keeping the residents as updated and as safe as we can. We have a lot of law enforcement officers around the house that are taking every precaution to keep the residents safe."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.