UPDATE: Man surrenders, bringing almost 17-hour Longs standoff to an end

Police on scene of a barricaded man at a home in Longs. (Source: WMBF News viewer)

A SWAT vehicle and police on scene of a barricaded man at a home in Longs. (Source: WMBF News viewer)

Police remained on scene Tuesday afternoon after an armed man barricaded himself inside his home. (Source: WMBF News)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – An armed man who barricaded himself inside his home in Longs around 12 a.m. Tuesday surrendered to authorities around 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

The male suspect has surrendered and we are working to clear the scene. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 6, 2017

It brought to an end a roughly 17-hour standoff that began after Horry County police officers responded to a call for a suicide attempt on Palmetto Green Drive in Longs, according to HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson. When they arrived, they found one man had barricaded himself inside his home.

The man did have a weapon, Dotson said, but no shots were fired and there were no reported injuries or hostages. The man had been cooperating and speaking to the negotiation team.

At one point, the man's sister was brought on scene in an effort to speak with him, according to Dotson.

Dotson confirmed that there are warrants on file for the man, possibly drug-related, but they were not related to the situation.

Police set up a canopy to protect officers from the sun.

