UPDATE: Man surrenders, bringing almost 17-hour Longs standoff to an end

The Surfside Beach Pier isn't expected to reopen until the spring of 2019 at the earliest, according to town officials. Originally, hopes were to have it reopened in May 2018.More >>
A portion of a Florence road will remain closed overnight due to a collapsed intersection.More >>
A vehicle fire has blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
An armed man who barricaded himself inside his home in Longs around 12 a.m. Tuesday surrendered to authorities around 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
Dramatic surveillance images show a bank robber pointing a gun at the face of a teller moments after Andrews Police responded to a bomb threat.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is will soon be against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
