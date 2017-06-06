Negotiators on scene of man barricaded in Longs home

Police on scene of a barricaded man at a home in Longs. (Source: WMBF News viewer)

A SWAT vehicle and police on scene of a barricaded man at a home in Longs. (Source: WMBF News viewer)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Longs, and Horry County Police negotiators are on scene, according to a tweet from the department.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of photos from the scene.

Officers have responded to the home on Palmetto Green Drive in Longs, the tweet states.

Officers have responded to Palmetto Green Dr in Longs for a male that has barricaded himself in the home. Negotiators are on scene. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 6, 2017

Police have confirmed that there are no hostages.

WMBF News has a crew at the scene - stay tuned for more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.