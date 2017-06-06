Teen broke into Florence home and tried to kill victim with baseball bat, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Florence man allegedly broke into a Florence home on Saturday and tried to kill a person with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries. A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Donald Dewey Yates III allegedly broke into the home on Dunwoody road in Florence, then tried to kill the occupant with a baseball bat, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim received injuries that required medical treatment at a hospital after the attack.

Sara Elizabeth Bullard allegedly aided Yates in the burglary and attempted murder, the release states.

Yates is charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, the release states. Bullard is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony. Both were booked into the Florence County Detention Center. Bullard’s bond was set at $80,000. Bond for Yates has not been set.

