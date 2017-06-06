Crash closes two lanes of I-95 near Hwy. 52

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A traffic collision has closed two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hwy. 52 northwest of the City of Florence Tuesday morning.

The SC Dept. of Transportation is reporting that as of 6:35 a.m., two lanes of I-95 are closed at Exit 164. The crash occurred at about 6:17 a.m. and does involve injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Highway Patrol official confirmed that the crash involved two commercial vehicles, and to expect delays throughout the morning commute.

