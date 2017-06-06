Florence School District One fights summer hunger

The Surfside Beach Pier isn't expected to reopen until the spring of 2019 at the earliest, according to town officials. Originally, hopes were to have it reopened in May 2018.More >>
A portion of a Florence road will remain closed overnight due to a collapsed intersection.More >>
A vehicle fire has blocked a portion of U.S. 501 South in the Carolina Forest area, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
An armed man who barricaded himself inside his home in Longs around 12 a.m. Tuesday surrendered to authorities around 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
Dramatic surveillance images show a bank robber pointing a gun at the face of a teller moments after Andrews Police responded to a bomb threat.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is will soon be against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
