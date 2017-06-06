Florence School District One fights summer hunger

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One is serving breakfast and lunch at 16 different locations to ensure kids don’t go hungry over the summer months.

This effort is not only for children who are enrolled in FSD1, but for all children who may not have resources to eat this summer.

The summer feeding program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“This is not just Florence; this issue is prevalent in America. The program is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All students can participate, whether they have participated in the free and reduced lunch program at Florence One, any students from 0 to 18,” said Pam Little-McDaniel, district spokesperson.

The most recent data from 2015 shows 8 percent of homes in the U.S. are food insecure. Many times, for children in the Pee Dee, the only meal they get is the one served at school.

That’s why resources are continually being pumped into summer feeding programs, which also have other benefits besides fighting hunger.

“Students are able to socialize with one another. They get a health meal. The meal is a balanced meal. It also helps them to maintain a good summer. They are going to be out of school for two-and-a-half months. We want to keep our children nutritionally well so that they will be ready to come back and learn,” Little-McDaniel said.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to any child 18 years of age or younger at no charge. The hours are 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast, and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Meal sites include the following locations:

Alfred Rush Academy

Carver Elementary

Child Development Center at Woods Road

Churchill Community

Dewey Carter Elementary

Lester Elementary

New Ebenezer Baptist Church (S.H.E.R.E.C Building)

North Vista Elementary

Palmetto Youth Academy

Savannah Grove Elementary

Southside Middle

True Faith Fellowship Church

Wallace Gregg Elementary

West Florence High

Wilson High

Meals must be eaten on site and are offered only to students and children.

