First Alert Forecast: Periods of heavy rain likely near the coast Tuesday

A playground that will be dedicated to an 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short is $1,000 closer to becoming a reality.More >>
A traffic collision has closed two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hwy. 52 northwest of the City of Florence Tuesday morning. The SC Dept. of Transportation is reporting that as of 6:35 a.m., two lanes of I-95 are closed at Exit 164.More >>
The combination of high humidity and slow-moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday. No severe weather is expected but, periods of some heavier rain will be likely at times, especially near the coast.More >>
According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
After 15 years of trying to get a law passed, South Carolina is finally putting regulations on mopeds.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
