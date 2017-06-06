First Alert Forecast: Periods of heavy rain likely near the coast Tuesday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The combination of high humidity and slow-moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday. No severe weather is expected but, periods of some heavier rain will be likely at times, especially near the coast.

Today is starting off with clouds and few showers, we'll even have to keep an eye out for fog. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon and evening. While most areas will see rain at some point today, the best risk will be for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Wednesday, we get a second dose of similar weather with showers and storms likely near the beaches, but more widely scattered across the Pee Dee. Gradually cooler weather will filter in and help to keep temperatures held down into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Much lower rain chances and lower humidity will return by Thursday and Friday.

