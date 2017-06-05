Georgetown house fire could have been caused by lightning strike

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A two-story house in Georgetown was consumed by fire Monday afternoon.

According to Georgetown County Assistant Chief Tony Hucks, the call came in at 3:11 p.m. for a fire at 2240 Powell Road.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Hucks said. One man was in the house asleep at the time, but was able to escape by going out the front door, the chief added.

No injuries were reported.

Hucks said early indications are a lightning strike could be the cause of the fire.

