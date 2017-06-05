Member of Conway City Council charged with DUI

After 15 years of trying to get a law passed, South Carolina is finally putting regulations on mopeds.More >>
Three people were arrested in connection with an investigation into drug distribution in Georgetown County.More >>
A two-story house in Georgetown was consumed by fire Monday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Assistant Chief Tony Hucks, the call came in at 3:11 p.m. for a fire at 2240 Powell Road.More >>
A member of the Conway City Council was arrested over the weekend in Georgetown County for allegedly driving under the influence.More >>
A group of protesters came out to Monday’s Horry County School Board meeting following comments the board chairman made about an undocumented illegal alien who graduated from Socastee High School as valedictorian.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
