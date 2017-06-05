Member of Conway City Council charged with DUI

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A member of the Conway City Council was arrested over the weekend in Georgetown County for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, William McTyeire Goldfinch IV, 35, was booked at 3 a.m. on Sunday. He was released later that morning on a $992 bond.

The arresting agency was the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and further details regarding the arrest were not immediately available.

