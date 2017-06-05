Protesters attend Horry school board meeting over chairman's comments about illegal immigrant valedictorian

A group of protesters came out to Monday’s Horry County School Board meeting following comments the board chairman made about an undocumented illegal alien who graduated from Socastee High School as valedictorian.More >>
According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning.More >>
A playground that will be dedicated to an 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short is $1,000 closer to becoming a reality.More >>
The Horry County Police Department arrested a man and a woman after they found a meth lab in their car Sunday morning.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
