Protesters attend Horry school board meeting over chairman's comments about illegal immigrant valedictorian

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A group of protesters came out to Monday’s Horry County School Board meeting following comments the board chairman made about an undocumented illegal alien who graduated from Socastee High School as valedictorian.

The handful of protestors were members of the Action Together Grand Strand organization. They came with signs that said, among other things, "education has no borders".

They said they didn't know if the board will acknowledge them or not, but they don't care. They were going to hold their signs high and proud regardless.

"Something needs to be said and we're here to support her and any other foreign students who are undocumented and who are trying to get their education from here," said Cynthia Wright, a member of Action Together Grand Strand.

Cinthia Ramos graduated from Socastee High School on Friday as the school's valedictorian. During her address to her classmates, she said she's an undocumented illegal alien.

In response, Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo said, "If they're here illegally they should not be allowed to go to school and use taxpayer funds."

