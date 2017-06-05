Playground dedicated to memory of slain slain 8-year-old Bennett - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Playground dedicated to memory of slain slain 8-year-old Bennettsville girl closer to becoming a reality

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A playground that will be dedicated to an 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short is $1,000 closer to becoming a reality.

The team at Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Cheraw made the donation for Iyana’s Playground, which is being built in honor Iyana Lowery.

The child’s body was found last month near a creek, more than a week after her mother, Ella Lowery, was murdered inside the family's Bennettsville home.

Jejauncey Harrington, 32, is charged in connection with both Ella and Iyana Lowery's murders.

Following their deaths, members of the Lowery family and the Pee Dee Coalition looked for a way to turn the tragedy into something positive.

The playground is being built for people at New Beginnings Transitional Shelter, which opened last week in Cheraw. It offers abused women and their children a safe place to live, access to professional support and resources for up to 18 months.

