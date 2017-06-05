Dillon man faces two counts of attempted murder following weekend shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon man is in custody following a weekend shooting that injured two people.

According to an incident report from the Dillon Police Department, Dameon Deon Dorale Rogers, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened shortly happened after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Garden Court in Dillon.

According to police, when they arrived, they found one victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, laying on the sidewalk near one of the apartment building.

Police were told the shooter was in one of the apartments and that there was a second victim, the report stated.

When law enforcement approached the suspected shooter’s apartment, they saw the door was open and a man exited with a cordless phone in one hand and a cigar in his other, according to the incident report.

“I asked the subject what his name was and he stated, ‘I’m the one you are looking for,’” the report stated.

Police allegedly found a long rifle and a case of ammunition in the suspect’s bedroom.

One of the victims said he was talking to the other victim while he was cutting his hedges when the sound of shots rang out, according to the incident report.

It was eventually determined the suspect allegedly fired the weapon from inside his bedroom.

A further search reportedly found five holes in the bedroom window screen and three spent shell casings, the report stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.