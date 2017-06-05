TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked at U.S. 501, Rabon Road due to crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked at U.S. 501, Rabon Road due to crash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The road is blocked following a traffic crash on U.S. 501 at Rabon Road, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the collision happened at 5:01 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

  • Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking

    Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:32:16 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:13:18 GMT
    Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet," according to a federal complaint. (Source:Facebook/CNN)Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet," according to a federal complaint. (Source:Facebook/CNN)

    The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.

    More >>

    The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.

    More >>

  • Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:19:43 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:13 GMT

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly