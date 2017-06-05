Police: Woman, two juveniles living in home full of hundreds of roaches, urine, feces

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Karen A. Nickerson, 53, is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and 12 counts of mistreatment of animals. Her bond is $22,000.

Law enforcement was contacted by a concerned family member about conditions at the home. On Saturday, they responded to the residence, located in the 6000 block of Hawthorne Lane, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

“The smell of animal urine and feces was overwhelming from the door and it could be smelled from the street,” the report stated. “I knocked on the door and touched the handle, at which time the door opened as it was ajar. Hundreds of roaches fell from around the door frame.”

When police went inside, they noticed there were at least 12 cats. The home was also described as “cluttered” and “filthy,” and there was garbage, dirty clothes and feces all over, according to the incident report.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of roaches and bugs were crawling and flying inside and outside the residence,” the report stated.

One of the juveniles said this has been going on for years and the suspect allegedly has a drinking problem.

The Department of Social Services worked out a safety plan for the two juveniles.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.