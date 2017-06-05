FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms likely through mid-week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms likely through mid-week

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Rain chances this week Rain chances this week
Tuesday rain chances Tuesday rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the middle of the week before lower humidity and rain chances return for the end of the week. 

The combination of high humidity and slow moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday.  No severe weather is expected but, periods of some heavier rain will be likely at times especially near the coast. 

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s. A few showers and a isolated storms will be possible at times. 

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and humid with just a few showers possible in the morning.  A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening.  While most areas will see rain at some point on Tuesday, the best risk will be for areas closer to the coast.  Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s by the afternoon. 

Wednesday will see similar weather with showers and storms likely near the beaches, but more widely scattered across the Pee Dee.  Gradually cooler weather will filter in and help to keep temperatures held down into the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

Much lower rain chances and lower humidity will return by Thursday and Friday. 

  • Florence County Animal Shelter closed after three dogs exhibit symptoms of distemper

    The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.

  • Rain or shine? Breakdown of the CCMF forecast

    The Carolina Country Music Festival returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely! We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off! 

  • DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.

