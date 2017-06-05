Florence County Animal Shelter closed after three dogs exhibit s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Animal Shelter closed after three dogs exhibit symptoms of distemper

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Florence County.com Source: Florence County.com

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.

Herbie Christmas, with Florence County Environmental Services, said only three out of the shelter’s 100 dogs were showing signs of the disease, which is a viral illness in dogs that has no known cure.

He added the shelter was shut down early Monday morning, with intakes being discontinued for a week and adoptions being ceased for two weeks.

All animals on the adoption floor have been vaccinated at least once, Christmas said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

