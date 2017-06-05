Darlington getting debris pick-up relief - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington getting debris pick-up relief

A new cherry picker went into operation on Monday in the city of Darlington. (Source: Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association) A new cherry picker went into operation on Monday in the city of Darlington. (Source: Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Monday marked the end of machinery problems plaguing the city of Darlington, an issue that has impacted almost about every resident.

The city rolled out a new cherry picker after a dated one became a headache because it kept breaking down.

Darlington officials use cherry pickers for its Monday thru Friday debris pick-up.

The frequent amount of mechanical issues prevented debris from being picked up at times, as well as leading to the reimplementing of older collection method.

“Well, when the trucks wear down, we would have two, three, four guys with pitch forks and a shovel scooping up debris and tossing into the back of a truck and bring it down here and unload it. It’s just the time factor impacts what we are able to clean up at one time,” said Lisa Rock, spokesperson for the city of Darlington.

The new cherry picker was delivered last Friday and it, along with two other public works vehicles, is costing the city $50,500 per year over the next 10 years.

“It was a necessary purchase for the city. We are excited that it’s here. It will start operation on Monday. It’s going to take a while to get caught back up from having these machines be down for so many times,” Rock said.

