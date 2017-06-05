DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.

According to Robert Yanity, public information officer for DHEC, the department was notified on May 9 that residents at Carriage House of Florence were potentially affected by scabies.

DHEC officials responded to the initial report by visiting the facility to determine the number of residents who could have been affected, Yanity said. He added the department is working with Carriage House to ensure the proper care of the residents impacted and to monitor for additional cases.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites that is transmitted by close personal contact with infected persons or their personal items, Yanity said.

The cases identified at Carriage House do not pose a threat to the general public, he added.

