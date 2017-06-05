VA clinic could be first building at ITAP property near airport - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VA clinic could be first building at ITAP property near airport

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Concept image of the VA Clinic (Source: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co) Concept image of the VA Clinic (Source: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co)
Map showing the location at the ITAP property where the VA clinic would be. (Source: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co) Map showing the location at the ITAP property where the VA clinic would be. (Source: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The preliminary floor plans for the two-story were created by Cannon Design and presented to the city’s CAB last week by Thomas and Hutton Engineering Co.

The plans would place the building in the center of the 460-acre ITAP property located off Farrow Parkway. It would be the first building to occupy the park since construction on it started in 2013.

View a full copy of the initial plans for the building below:

