VA clinic could be first building at ITAP property near airport

Map showing the location at the ITAP property where the VA clinic would be. (Source: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The preliminary floor plans for the two-story were created by Cannon Design and presented to the city’s CAB last week by Thomas and Hutton Engineering Co.

The plans would place the building in the center of the 460-acre ITAP property located off Farrow Parkway. It would be the first building to occupy the park since construction on it started in 2013.

WMBF News reporter Lisa Gresci is following up with city leaders and veterans about the possibility of a VA clinic coming to the park. Tune in to WMBF News first at 4 p.m. for her full report.

View a full copy of the initial plans for the building below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.