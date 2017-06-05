Surfside Beach cancels July 4 fireworks due to hurricane damage to pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach has cancelled this year’s July 4 Fireworks show due to the damage caused to the town’s pier by Hurricane Matthew in October.

A Facebook post by the Town of Surfside Beach confirmed that they will not be able to hold the annual fireworks show this year due to damage to the pier.

The town will still have live entertainment on Surfside Drive on July 4 with the Garth and Friends Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the post states.

While there are plans in motion to rebuild the pier, a large portion of the end of the pier remains lost after it was washed away by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.