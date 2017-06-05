Surfside Beach cancels July 4 fireworks due to hurricane damage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach cancels July 4 fireworks due to hurricane damage to pier

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
The Surfside Beach Pier remains damaged months after Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Lisa Gresci) The Surfside Beach Pier remains damaged months after Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach has cancelled this year’s July 4 Fireworks show due to the damage caused to the town’s pier by Hurricane Matthew in October.

A Facebook post by the Town of Surfside Beach confirmed that they will not be able to hold the annual fireworks show this year due to damage to the pier.

The town will still have live entertainment on Surfside Drive on July 4 with the Garth and Friends Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the post states.

While there are plans in motion to rebuild the pier, a large portion of the end of the pier remains lost after it was washed away by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

