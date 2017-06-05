WATCH LIVE: London holds moment of silence for terrorist attack - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: London holds moment of silence for terrorist attack victims

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: NBC News) (Source: NBC News)

WATCH LIVE: A moment of silence is being observed in London in honor of the victims of terrorism.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

    •   
