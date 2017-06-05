Rain or shine? Breakdown of the CCMF forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely!

We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off!

Temperatures and humidity take a nice dip on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. We'll keep it going into Friday with sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday bring the return of the early summer-like weather. Temperatures rebound back into the middle 80s through the weekend with a gradual increase in the mugginess. You'll certainly notice the difference by Sunday afternoon with a heat index back around 90 degrees.

Rain chances look low throughout the festival with just a slim chance of an isolated shower as the mugginess increases this weekend.