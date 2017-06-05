Man found dead near Cheraw Intermediate School

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) - A 45-year-old man was found dead Monday morning on Highway 9 in Cheraw near, the Cheraw Intermediate School, confirmed Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser.

The man’s name is not yet available; they are in the process of notifying next of kin, Kiser said.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Kiser says he can’t say at this time when the results of that autopsy will be completed, and added that the Cheraw Police Department is investigating.

