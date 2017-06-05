Tour bus catches fire on Hwy. 501 in Marion Co. near Horry Co. line

The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.More >>
The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely! We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off!More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely! We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off!More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.More >>
We've already seen temperatures this year climb into the 90s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, and that heat can hurt our friends with four paws. Dr. Isabelle Ying, a veterinarian with Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital, sees several cases of pet heat exhaustion over the hotter months.More >>
We've already seen temperatures this year climb into the 90s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, and that heat can hurt our friends with four paws. Dr. Isabelle Ying, a veterinarian with Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital, sees several cases of pet heat exhaustion over the hotter months.More >>
According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.More >>
A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.More >>