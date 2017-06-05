Tour bus catches fire on Hwy. 501 in Marion Co. near Horry Co. line

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A tour bus caught fire on Highway 501 in Marion County near the Horry County line, according to officials.

No one was injured, but the tour bus was totally destroyed by the fire, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, according to Chief Billy Wallace with the Marion Rural Fire Department. The driver was the only person on the bus at the time.

The fire happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 near Ariel Cross Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Marion Rural was assisted by Rains Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Marion Fire Department, and Horry County Fire Rescue, Wallace said.

A wrecker was on scene as of Monday at noon, attempting to remove the vehicle, Wallace said.

