Tour bus catches fire on Hwy. 501 in Marion Co. near Horry Co. l - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Tour bus catches fire on Hwy. 501 in Marion Co. near Horry Co. line

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A tour bus caught fire on Highway 501 in Marion County near the Horry County line, according to officials.

No one was injured, but the tour bus was totally destroyed by the fire, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, according to Chief Billy Wallace with the Marion Rural Fire Department. The driver was the only person on the bus at the time.

The fire happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 near Ariel Cross Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Marion Rural was assisted by Rains Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Marion Fire Department, and Horry County Fire Rescue, Wallace said.

A wrecker was on scene as of Monday at noon, attempting to remove the vehicle, Wallace said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence County Animal Shelter closed after three dogs exhibit symptoms of distemper

    Florence County Animal Shelter closed after three dogs exhibit symptoms of distemper

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:31:22 GMT
    Source: Florence County.comSource: Florence County.com

    The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.

    More >>

    The Florence County Animal Control Shelter has been closed after three dogs began showing symptoms of distemper, according to county officials.

    More >>

  • Rain or shine? Breakdown of the CCMF forecast

    Rain or shine? Breakdown of the CCMF forecast

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:17:53 GMT

    The Carolina Country Music Festival returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely! We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off! 

    More >>

    The Carolina Country Music Festival returns this week and the forecast is shaping up nicely! We've started the week with a rainy forecast but we'll quickly clear things out. If you're traveling in on Wednesday, expect more rain around. It's all out of here ahead of the Thursday night kick-off! 

    More >>

  • DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility

    DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:06:24 GMT
    Source: S.C. Department of Health and Environmental ControlSource: S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.

    More >>

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly