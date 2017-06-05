WEDNESDAY AT 6PM - WMBF Investigates warranty worries - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WEDNESDAY AT 6PM - WMBF Investigates warranty worries

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
WEDNESDAY AT 6PM – It’s your money, and you want a guarantee, right? You need someone you can trust.

“My dad said, well, Midas has mufflers with a lifetime warranty,” says Dave Buonviri, the owner of a 1965 Mustang with a Midas muffler, which claims to have a lifetime warranty.

But when he tried to redeem it, the company didn’t live up to its word.

“I said, ‘Well you go back and tell your boss that’s unacceptable, and I expect a replacement muffler,’” Buonviri says. So he reached out to WMBF News to get answers.

Tune in to WMBF News Wednesday at 6 p.m. to watch our special report: “Warranty Worries,” for when a lifetime isn’t a lifetime.

