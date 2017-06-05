Marion County mobile home destroyed by fire Sunday night

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A double-wide mobile home in Marion County was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

Firefighters from the Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the home on Admiral Loop at about 7:09 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the department. All occupants were out of the house at the time of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Temperance Hill and a Marion County Medical unit, the post states. By about 10 p.m., all units cleared the scene.

