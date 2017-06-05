Memorial service Monday to honor officer killed in line of duty

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Monday marks the the 17th anniversary of the death of Horry County Police Corporal Dennis Lyden.

He was shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544 in 2000.

Horry County Police Department will mark the day with a memorial service, held at his resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 S Carolina 544, in Conway. The department stated in an email that the service begins at 10 a.m.

Members of the group said before the 2013 memorial that it's their duty to make sure no fallen officer is forgotten.

"Our training has increased and just the awareness of what could happen," said HCPD officer Steve Cox six years ago. "It's always on the officers' mind that it may be his last day, and we never want to see that."

Cox went on to say there isn't any amount of training that can prepare you for something like Lyden encountered.

Corporal Lyden was 44-years-old.

The video on this story is from a WMBF News report on Cpl. Lyden's memorial service in 2013.

