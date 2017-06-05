Memorial service Monday to honor officer killed in line of duty

A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.More >>
It’s your money, and you want a guarantee, right? You need someone you can trust. “My dad said, well, Midas has mufflers with a lifetime warranty,” says Dave Buonviri, the owner of a 1965 Mustang with a Midas muffler, which claims to have a lifetime warranty. But when he tried to redeem it, the company didn’t live up to its word.More >>
A double-wide mobile home in Marion County was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.More >>
Monday marks the the 17th anniversary of the death of Horry County Police Corporal Dennis Lyden. He was shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544 in 2000. Horry County Police Department will mark the day with a memorial service, held at his resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 S Carolina 544, in Conway.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After summer temperatures and humidity all weekend, we cool down starting Monday with rain showers and storms. Clouds begin to take control of our skies Sunday night. A few showers are possible across the northern Pee Dee and Border Belt through midnight. Nothing expected for the Grand Strand tonight. Scattered showers arrive by 7AM Monday, with more widespread rain arriving into the afternoon and evening. By Monday night, we get a brea...More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Police believe Richard Lee Burton Jr. killed three people whose bodies were found Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road in Washington County, about 14 miles from Salem.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Community activists are calling for the closure of another North Charleston convenience store after a 12-year-old they say was looking to buy snacks was kicked by a clerk.More >>
