FIRST ALERT: Wet Start to Work Week

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After summer temperatures and humidity all weekend, we cool down starting Monday with rain showers and storms. 

Clouds begin to take control of our skies Sunday night. A few showers are possible across the northern Pee Dee and Border Belt through midnight. Nothing expected for the Grand Strand tonight. 

Scattered showers arrive by 7AM Monday, with more widespread rain arriving into the afternoon and evening. 

By Monday night, we get a break from the on and off showers, but by Tuesday morning, more scattered showers arrive. Tuesday afternoon through the evening will likely see showers and storms across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The severe threat with Tuesday evening's storms is very low, but some storms could have lightning and brief gusty winds. 

The front triggering these showers pushes the showers out of the Pee Dee by Tuesday night, but lingering morning showers are still expected in the Grand Strand. Gradually clearing skies take over Wednesday afternoon. 

The skies will clear, the temperatures will drop into the upper 70s, and it will be noticeably more comfortable as the humidity drops. 

Expect the dry skies to last through Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming up again Friday into the upper 80s. .

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:09:57 GMT
