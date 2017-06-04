Tidelands Health launches toll-free information line - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tidelands Health launches toll-free information line

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Health care provider Tidelands Health announced this week it launched a toll-free information line called Better Health Connection in order make finding a physician, learning about services or registering for a class easier.  (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Health care provider Tidelands Health announced this week it launched a toll-free information line called Better Health Connection in order make finding a physician, learning about services or registering for a class easier.

According to a news release, live operators at 1-866-Tidelands (1-866-843-3526) will provide callers information or refer them to physicians 24/7. Operators do not offer medical advice.

“Sometimes people looking for health information have questions or aren’t sure where to start,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications for Tidelands Health. “Better Health Connection helps break down those barriers by giving people a place to call for answers.”

This spring, Tidelands Health is planning to break ground on Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, a $44 million, 65,000-square-foot medical facility in fast-growing Horry County.

Tidelands Health has announced plans to partner with HealthSouth Corp. for the construction of a new, 46-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Little River. The health system has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to launch a new family medicine residency program in Horry County.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

