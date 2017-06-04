Music at the Farm to combine entertainment, education

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway will host a concert featuring fiddle and banjo demonstrations, affording attendees a good time and an education on the instruments.

According to a news release, the fiddle and banjo are two of the most popular rural-area instruments. The instruments to be used at the concert are owned and played by Horry County citizens. The event takes place June 17 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

SCFiddling.com states fiddlers and banjoists began accompanying one another in the late 1800s, bringing about the development of string band music. Fiddling styles changed with the advent of commercialized country and bluegrass in the 1940s and 1950s, becoming fancier, jazzier and bluesier. Old-time fiddlers disappeared from the South Carolina scene over the following decades, but have resurged today at places like Bill’s Picking Parlor and the Cool Beans Coffee Shop in Columbia and the Haynes Auditorium in Batesburg-Leesville.

If you're wondering what the difference is between a fiddle and a violin, the answer is that they are the same instrument. Those who play it in the folk tradition typically call it a fiddle. Those who are classically trained call it a violin. Violinists read music. Fiddlers typically play by ear, although many modern fiddlers also read music.

Early banjos derived from instruments used in the Caribbean in the 17th century with gourd bodies and wooden stick necks, evolving into modern four- or five-string versions similar to guitars.

Attendees will hear some “good ole music,” in addition to learning how the two instruments’ playing styles have changed and how they are tuned.

The farm is located at the corner of Highway 701 North and Harris Short Cut Road in Conway. Staff teaches the history of the Horry County farm family from 1900 through 1955.

For more, call 843-365-3596 or visit www.horrycountymuseum.org.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.