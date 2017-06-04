TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports crash with entrapment on SC 31

The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway will host a concert featuring fiddle and banjo demonstrations, affording attendees a good time and an education on the instruments.More >>
The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway will host a concert featuring fiddle and banjo demonstrations, affording attendees a good time and an education on the instruments.More >>
At least one person was injured and possibly entrapped in a car after a crash on SC 31 Sunday night.More >>
At least one person was injured and possibly entrapped in a car after a crash on SC 31 Sunday night.More >>
The Horry County Police Department arrested a man and a woman after they found a meth lab in their car Sunday morning.More >>
The Horry County Police Department arrested a man and a woman after they found a meth lab in their car Sunday morning.More >>
The Williamsburg County School District announced Sunday on its website storm damage has postponed summer school Monday for several schools.More >>
The Williamsburg County School District announced Sunday on its website storm damage has postponed summer school Monday for several schools.More >>
A car drove into a gas station in Conway Friday.More >>
A car drove into a gas station in Conway Friday.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>