TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports crash with entrapment on S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports crash with entrapment on SC 31

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was injured and possibly entrapped in a car after a crash on SC 31 in Horry County Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in the southbound lane at mile marker 12 at 7:21 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Capital murder suspect sought, victim identified

    Capital murder suspect sought, victim identified

    Sunday, June 4 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-06-04 21:20:21 GMT
    Joshua Alan Miller. Source: JCSDJoshua Alan Miller. Source: JCSD

    A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.  

    More >>

    A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.  

    More >>

  • Lake Charles man arrested on seventh DWI, hit-and-run charges

    Lake Charles man arrested on seventh DWI, hit-and-run charges

    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-06-04 23:02:07 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.

    Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.

    Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly