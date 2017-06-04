TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear scene of crash with entrapment on SC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear scene of crash with entrapment on SC 31

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was injured and possibly entrapped in a car after a crash on SC 31 in Horry County Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in the southbound lane at mile marker 12 at 7:21 p.m. 

A 9:17 p.m. South Carolina Department of Transportation tweet said crews cleared the scene two miles north of Robert Grissom Parkway.

