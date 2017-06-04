Summer school classes in Hemingway postponed due to storm damage

The Williamsburg County School District announced Sunday on its website storm damage has postponed summer school Monday for several schools. (Source: WMBF News)

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Williamsburg County School District announced Sunday on its website storm damage has postponed summer school Monday for several schools.

Classes will begin Tuesday for Hemingway Elementary School, Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School and Hemingway High School.

