UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with meth lab in Conway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department arrested a man and a woman after authorities allegedly found a meth lab in their car Sunday morning.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said officers responded to Pitch Landing near the Waccamaw River in Conway, where they found the two sleeping in the car.

According to an HCPD incident report, a clear bottle was seen inside the vehicle and appeared to have liquid foam and some type of dark-colored material inside.

Responding officers felt strongly the bottle was being used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, the report stated.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Shawn David Anderson, 34, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with the manufacture or distribution of ice, crank or crack cocaine.

Teresa Rachelle Brooks, 43, of Conway, was also booked into jail, although no charges were listed.

Both remained incarcerated Monday night.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.