Two arrested in connection with meth lab in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Two arrested in connection with meth lab in Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Anonymous) (Source: Anonymous)
(Source: Anonymous) (Source: Anonymous)
(Source: Anonymous) (Source: Anonymous)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested a man and a woman after they found a meth lab in their car Sunday morning.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said officers responded to Pitch Landing near the Waccamaw River in Conway, where they found the two sleeping in the car.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly