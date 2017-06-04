Heavy police presence reported at Pitch Landing in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Heavy police presence reported at Pitch Landing in Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Elisia Heffelfinger) (Source: Elisia Heffelfinger)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway resident who lives on Pitch Landing Road near the Waccamaw River reported a heavy police presence near her home.

In photos taken by Elisia Heffelfinger, some personnel on scene appear to be wearing hazmat suits.

WMBF News has reached out to officials for more information.

