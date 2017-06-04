Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping arrested

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for several crimes including armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Friday.

According to the Marion County jail website, Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, common law conspiracy defined, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death and six counts of kidnapping.

RELATED STORY: Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.