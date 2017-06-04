Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping arrested

A Conway resident who lives on Pitch Landing Road near the Waccamaw River reported a heavy police presence near her home.More >>
A man wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for several crimes including armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Friday.More >>
A man driving a moped died in a wreck in Longs Saturday night.More >>
A car drove into a gas station in Conway Friday.More >>
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dillon Saturday night.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
One person is dead following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday night, the Russell County Coroner’s Officer confirms.More >>
One person is dead and another person is possibly missing along a creek in the Rainbow City/Gadsden area.More >>
