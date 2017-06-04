Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Longs wreck

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A man driving a moped died in a wreck in Longs Saturday night.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, it happened at 10:55 p.m. on SC Highway 9 near Turn Plow and Charter drives. Christopher McIntyre, 33, of Longs died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said McIntyre’s moped was hit from behind by a Chrysler 300.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was charged with driving too fast for conditions, having no license tag and operating an uninsured vehicle.

SCHP is investigating the wreck.

