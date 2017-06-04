Car drives into Conway gas station

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A car drove into a gas station in Conway Friday.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at the Speedway at the corner of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive at 2:45 p.m.

A customer left the store, got back into their car, and a mechanical issue caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

