Two people shot, one in custody after shooting at Dillon apartment complex

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dillon Saturday night. Police have one suspect in custody.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said it happened at Rosewood Apartment Complex on West Jackson Street around 7:15 p.m.

One of the victims was a juvenile and was released from the hospital. The other person remains hospitalized.

