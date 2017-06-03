Two people shot, one in custody after shooting at Dillon apartment complex

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dillon Saturday night.More >>
A Lake City resident lost around $8,000 after becoming the victim of a phone scam.
Statistics released Friday by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety showed an uptick in tickets issued Memorial Day weekend compared with last year.
Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning.
The latest deal on how to spend state tax dollars, $8 billion, includes putting about $3 billion toward public education in South Carolina.
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
A woman who acted heroically when a speeding car crashed into her and others and left them with serious injuries is to receive a commendation.
